Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 152.1% in August

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 63,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,737. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

