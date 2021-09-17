Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Expands By 122.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:FT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

