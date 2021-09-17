John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $62,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of HEQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 18,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

