Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $22,863.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,268,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.