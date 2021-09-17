Ethverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,707.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 125.8% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $76,707.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.00741280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.01199042 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,051,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,013 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

