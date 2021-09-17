CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $419,915.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.22 or 0.00118391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00131959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

