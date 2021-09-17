Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 716,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 244,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 1,517,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,709. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.