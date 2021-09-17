Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 211.6% in August

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

