Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 211.6% in August

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.
About Steppe Gold
