Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Star Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,885. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

