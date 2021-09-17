Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,356.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00419539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.00988938 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,082,916 coins and its circulating supply is 430,822,480 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

