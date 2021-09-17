FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $296,388.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.64 million and $296,388.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.