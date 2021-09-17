$1.38 EPS Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.95. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 10,357,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.