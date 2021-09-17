Zacks: Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 215,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.