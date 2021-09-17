Short Interest in Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Decreases By 46.7%

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,439. Kuboo has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Kuboo Company Profile

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

