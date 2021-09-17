Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Declines By 53.8%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.