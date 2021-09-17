Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of ASAQ remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,219. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

