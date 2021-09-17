Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 139.7%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,132,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 814,383 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP stock remained flat at $$11.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,700. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.