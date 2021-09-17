Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 49.4%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock remained flat at $$20.53 on Friday. 42,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,541. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

