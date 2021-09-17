SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $986.05 million and $5.37 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00118516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.11 or 0.07109126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.69 or 1.00252610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00820944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.