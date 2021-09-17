TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $206,609.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $206,609.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,863,600,754 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

