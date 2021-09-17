KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of KIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.