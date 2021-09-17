Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$1.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

