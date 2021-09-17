$263.04 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce $263.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.76 million and the lowest is $261.38 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,571. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

