Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $578,843.76 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total transaction of $578,843.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.20. 1,980,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

