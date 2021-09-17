Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 51.1% in August

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,571,000.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 88,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

