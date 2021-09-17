Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. 3,136,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.