Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.