Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Sells $803,270.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

