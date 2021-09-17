TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.55 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $8.55 million and $143,711.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

