Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $327,398.25 and $18,160.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,219.04 or 0.99974312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,760 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.