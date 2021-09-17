$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

LDOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 232,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Leidos by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.