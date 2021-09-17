Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 378,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

