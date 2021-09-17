Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $2,644,219.78 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

