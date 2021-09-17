Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 2,056 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,036,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

