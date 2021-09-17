Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gulf Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

