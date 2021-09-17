Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Drops By 53.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GLBE traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,205. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.13.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.