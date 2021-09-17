Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $94,947.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

