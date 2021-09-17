Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $129,196.80 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO remained flat at $$22.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

