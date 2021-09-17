$97.23 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $97.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $388.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $497.09 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,229,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

