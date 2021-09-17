McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 2,385,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

