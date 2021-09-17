High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 6,100 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,825.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.57 per share, with a total value of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

TSE:HLF remained flat at $C$13.33 during trading hours on Friday. 66,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$8.38 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

