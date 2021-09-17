Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $202,283.34 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $4,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

