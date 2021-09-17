Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 59.7% in August

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 304,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

IMTE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 40,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.