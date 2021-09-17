iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

