iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $26.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
