PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00962138 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

