USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005507 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

