Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,940. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.