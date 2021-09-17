ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.18. 696,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

