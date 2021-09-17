Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MOTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 45,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Motive Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.