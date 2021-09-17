$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.07 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.92. 2,850,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 818,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $475,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

